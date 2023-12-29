Sara Tendulkar's Nights Out Need Just A Black Midi Dress To Go From Casual To Chic

Sara Tendulkar keeps it far from basic in a black dress

Sara Tendulkar, with a whopping 4 million followers on Instagram, is a true style sensation. Whether it's looking like a dream in her Western outfits or embracing the elegance of ethnic wear, this young star knows how to make heads turn. Such is the case for a night out with her best friends too when it takes her just one black dress to have the same effect. As a lover of all things minimal, her outfit is simple but enough to make a statement. She extends this love to her hair and makeup for the night too which was aimed to be effortless and delivered just as solidly.

Sara Tendulkar keeps it far from basic in a black dress

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar's Embellished Black Saree Is A Sassy Spin On Ethnic Dressing For The Party Season

Adding to the list of stylish outfits, the beauty turned in an embellished black saree from the designer label Jade which is the perfect ethnic wear for the party season. A black saree is to the festive season what a classic black dress is to a dinner date night. Luckily Sara Tendulkar has tons of either for when the time is right.

Sara Tendulkar previously turned muse to Anita Dongre. She gave us all the royal vibes wearing a heavy-duty lehenga that fused traditional with contemporary all while keeping in theme her love for black outfits.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar's Casually Chic Avataar With A Valentino Handbag Is The Coolest Look For The Season

On Diwali, Sara Tendulkar stole all the spotlight in a black lehenga. Her blouse featured a stylish boat neckline with fabulous frills that could make any fashionista swoon. The layered lehenga itself was a masterpiece, shimmering with intricate silver threadwork

Let's wait and watch what next comes out from Sara's ethnic wardrobe.

Also Read: Jaipur's City Palace Was Lit Up More Than Usual Thanks To Sara Tendulkar's Bright And Glowing Soft Makeup