Sara Tendulkar's Embellished Black Saree Is A Sassy Spin To Ethnic Dressing For The Party Season

Sara Tendulkar's Embellished Saree Is A Sassy Spin To Ethnic Dressing

Sara Tendulkar's fashion, style, and beauty are not new to us. Even though the diva doesn't belong to Bollywood, she is no less than a fashionista with a fan following. The country's youth appreciate her impeccable style and sartorial choices, from red-carpet looks to festive fashion. Adding to the list of stylish outfits, the beauty turned in an embellished black saree from the designer label Jade which is the perfect ethnic wear for the party season. The plain-black drape came with shimmery glitter that sparkled like the stars in the midnight sky. Sara teamed the look with a strappy, backless sequined blouse in black. Tying her lustrous mane in a messy low bun with a few strands loose, Sara's matte makeup included a dash of kohl, ample mascara, rosy cheek tint, and a pink lip tint. For accessories, she picked studded danglers and delicate bracelets.

For Ganpati celebrations at the Ambani residence, Sara Tendulkar opted for a contemporary pre-draped saree from clothing brand Gopi Vaid Designs. The pre-draped saree came with layered ruffles and neatly made pleats. She paired it with a sleeveless V-neck blouse in the same colour palette and with minimal embellishments. Tying her hair strands in a chic manner with flowers, Sara accessorized the look with a statement necklace, traditional earrings, and bangles. Her makeup was soft and subtle with subtly kohled eyes, a rosy cheek tint, and a pink lip tint.

For a campaign by Anita Dongre, Sara Tendulkar donned an embellished lehenga in pink and looked absolutely breathtaking. The ethnic ensemble included a sleeveless blouse in pink with gold threadwork and embroidery. According to the designer, Sara wore their Omera lehenga set that featured multi-coloured floral motifs that were hand-embroidered on raw silk, with accents of gota patti and sequins. Sara tied her strands in a sleek manner and wore minimal makeup.

Sara Tendulkar is a sight to behold in her ethnic wardrobe choices.

