Sara Tendulkar's Casually Chic Avataar With A Valentino Handbag Is The Coolest Look For The Season

Sara's Chic Look With Valentino Sling Is The Coolest Look For The Season

Sara Tendulkar's impeccable style and minimal glam looks are appreciated by Gen-Z fashionistas who look up to the diva for her effortless dressing. The star was recently spotted in Mumbai city in casually chic attire. Donning a full-sleeved black t-shirt with a pair of olive green cargo pants, Sara aced the comfy chic look like never before. She added to the beauty of the look with a gold-toned shimmery Valentino sling bag and a pair of shimmery heels. Her minimal glam makeup included a dash of kohl in the eyes, ample mascara, a rosy cheek tint, and pink lip colour. She left her tresses loose in natural waves.

It is not the first time Sara Tendulkar has surprised us with her casual laidback outfits. She recently opted for a short-sleeved black crop top and teamed it with a pair of muted-toned loose-fit pants. She accessorised the look with a pair of golden hoops and added a stylish edge to the look with a pair of tie-knot boots in black. She styled her hair in a half ponytail and wore minimal rosy makeup.

Sara Tendulkar's style spells casual yet elegant and here is more proof. The diva wore a stunning floral maxi dress and made casual dressing look so good. The full-sleeved outfit featured a fitted bodice with an A-line silhouette and a daring front slit. It featured delicate floral prints all over. Sara left her lustrous hair loose in natural waves and opted for a minimal makeup look.

Are you convinced that Sara Tendulkar's style is casual, chic, and charming?

