Red Carpets Are So Casual For Zendaya, She Even Made Jeans With A Corset Look High Fashion

Zendaya's jeans and corset pairing is red carpet fashion done for the regulars

Zendaya Dune 2 promotion diaries are a treat to fashion enthusiasts. With each look, Zendaya has proved that when it comes to style you can't beat her. Need more proof? Recently, she adopted a vintage style. Her OOTD featured a form-fitting silver corset top from the shelves of designer Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring Summer 2020 collection. The strapless number had intricate floral embroidery and shimmery strips in silver accents. Zendaya teamed up the subtly transparent bodice with a pair of faded blue and folded-hem boyfriend jeans. The Euphoria star elevated her edginess by sporting a multi-tiered silver belt consisting of coin-like details at the lower end. A dramatic silver cuff necklace, chunky bangles, arm accessories, statement rings, and hoops suited the aesthetics. Nude-glam beauty strokes, coupled with a flipped-out bob hairdo framed her face beautifully.

Zendaya's unique sartorial sensibilities often make us wonder how she nails every look with equal brilliance. At the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, the Hollywood celebrity played muse to Louis Vuitton's 2015 Resort Wear collection. The actress picked out a one-sleeved printed top in shades of black, brown, and white that cascaded down diagonally in an asymmetrical fashion. She slipped into a high-waist crisply-pleated black latex skirt, that came with swirly brown patterns and an intricate trimming along the hemline. Knee-high pointy black boots rounded off her boss-babe avatar. Bronzed makeup, golden hoops, and open tresses did the rest of the job fantastically.

For another Paris Fashion Week outing, Zendaya made sure all eyes were on her. The brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, she once again rested her faith on the label and chose an animal-printed costume. She put on a velvety beige-hued cropped blazer featuring bold black stripes and paired it with matching shorts. Elevating the glam quotient was the teeny-weeny triangular black bralette that peeked out from the blazer. A broad black belt strapped around her waist added an extra dose of edginess to her ensemble. She accessorised her look with layered necklaces and went for curled short tresses.

Zendaya's style rulebook is something we need to follow ASAP.

