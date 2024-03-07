Nobody Would Dare To Mind Zendaya's Fringe Attack In This Bohemian Silver Roberto Cavalli Gown

Zendaya is easily the red carpet's favourite muse

When it comes to weaving femininity with grace, Zendaya can do no wrong. At the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Los Angeles, the Dune star went against the notion that wearing grey is boring. Turning muse to Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, Zendaya slipped into a sleeveless grey-hued gown from the designer's Spring/Summer 2011 Collection. While the deep plunging neckline and dramatic open-back slit spiralled her risque quotient, the unique crocodile prints on the silk chiffon ensemble delivered oomph and panache. That's not all; the outfit also came with pretty fringe accents, cascading from her sequin-bordered neckline and reaching to her knees in a swirly fashion. Complementing the floor-sweeping trail were Zendaya's silver accessories comprising multiple dainty bracelets and studs. Minimal makeup with a dewy-latte finish elevated her charm while half-tied hair left open in all its glory rounded off her subtly vintage and elegant chic avatar.

At the Dune 2 premiere in New York, Zendaya strutted down the red carpet in a Stephane Rolland-crafted white couture gown from the designer's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The form-fitting silhouette came with a high neck and full sleeves while the slender middle cutout running down to her waist and thighs resembling a distinct upside-down two-pronged fork shape. The outfit's hem was embellished with structural gold detailing in a clustered form, amping up her style statement. For makeup, Zendaya's nude-contoured makeup was at par with her wild and open hairdo.

For Dune Part 2 promotions, Zendaya adopted a futuristic look, dishing out an Ex Machina vibe. The Mugler bodysuit, picked straight out of the archival fashion collection featured chromatic shades, metallic glimmers, and transparent accents, all in one. The ensemble hugged Zendaya like a glove, enhancing her petite frame. The pointy gloves and thigh cut-outs created a high-on-tech fashion, that we believe is impossible to execute by anyone else. If the dazzle was not enough, Zendaya added an extra dose of glitz by putting on a diamond-sapphire-encrusted choker. Dewy-frosty makeup with flushed cheeks, glossy peach lips, and minimal eye drama framed her face beautifully. Zendaya styled her hair in a 90s-inspired swept-back bun.

Zendaya's sartorial prowess is always a mic-drop moment.

