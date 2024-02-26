It's Raining Fashion In New York And Zendaya's Risque Stephane Rolland Cutout Dress Is The Reason Why

Zendaya has championed statement fashion on the red carpet. While her solid status as the queen of revisiting archival fashion stands strong, her trendy style too never fails to impress. Her trophy-worthy style game is not limited to the red carpet and recently, it was the Dune: Part 2 movie premier that had Zendaya put her best fashion foot forward. Her character in the movie is already off to a strong start with method dressing leading the bandwagon for the press tour. The premier in New York was, once again, a fashionable affair as Zendaya arrived in style. She rocked a couture gown from Stephane Rolland's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. She slipped into a sleek white silhouette that was itself a statement-worthy pick. Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya's outfit was a fitting choice as it came with a bold cutout running from the center of the bodice down to the waist and thighs. The sculptural gold details on the hemline notched up the look. For beauty, Zendaya kept it minimal with nude glam while her metallic nails matched the aesthetic.

When Zendaya enters the fashion scene, our eyeballs cannot focus elsewhere. The actress knows how to deliver and her penchant for impeccable fashion moments is a given. Previously, the actress picked an archival Mugler bodysuit that gave nothing but Zendaya from the future. Her method-dressing game for Dune 2 promotions was right on point from the start. The actress stole the show with her robotic bodysuit which was a solid standout.

