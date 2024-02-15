Just Know That You Saw Zendaya In This Deep Plum Boss Pantsuit Before You Saw It On The Runway

Zendaya In A Pre-Runway Roksanda Pantsuit Redefines Power Dressing

Ever since Zendaya embarked on her promotional press tour for Dune 2, her strong and particularly charismatic persona has impressed us in multiple ways. Her impressive Dune promotional tour wardrobe has been nothing short of bold. Her penchant for donning all things exceptional is a given but her signature boss lady vibe follows with every fit that she adorns. Recently, for a promotional tour in London, Zendaya literally channelled her inner model as she picked a burgundy pantsuit from the shelves of Roksanda. She wore the fit before it debuted on the runway which quite well reflects her fashion prowess. The actress reinvented power dressing like no one else in the well-tailored piece. Her plum-coloured suit was much more than a classic button-up pantsuit. The contemporary concept was perfectly played with the layering effect. The baggy, long look added an extra element to the attire and of course, Zendaya's classic charm was enough to build the hype around Roksanda's upcoming AW24 collection.

Look after look, Zendaya keeps reminding us that the actress is a true-blue fashion icon. Her promotional wardrobe for Dune 2 is high on method dressing. Previously, the actress graced the red carpet in a stunning custom Louis Vuitton number. She pulled off a wet hair bun look with her glitzy golden co-ords that consisted of a statement-making crop top paired with a flared skirt.

Before that, she took over Paris in the most stunning way. Trust Zendaya to ace the boldest of styles like an ultimate pro. For her other look in Paris, the actress pulled off monochrome magic like a fashionista that she is in La Robe Spirale number from the Alaïa's summer-fall 2024 collection by Pieter Mulier. The white wrap-around dress came with a striking side slit that added all the oomph to the risque outfit.

Zendaya's promotional style for Dune 2 is setting the fashion bar higher