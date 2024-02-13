Zendaya Takes Her Method Dressing Game To Paris In Gold Louis Vuitton Co-Ords For Dune 2 Promotions

Zendaya Takes Her Method Dressing Game To Paris In Gold LV Co-Ords

It is literally Zendaya's world and we are just living in it. The actress never fails to deliver her best fashion and her sartorial sensibilities comes with a side of signature glam. Currently in Paris for the promotions of Dune: Part Two, the actress is taking style to an otherworldly level. Her method dressing game never looked this chic and once again, she made us do a double take in a custom Louis Vuitton fit. Her prowess is truly beyond the screen and her fashion-forward choices resonate with her persona. The star has been leaning into her character from the film and we are impressed. Dark monotone hues and exceptional silhouettes are truly making the case for the same. Her latest look consisted of a custom two-piece gold ensemble by Louis Vuitton which, once again, gave us major style goals. The crop top came with a turtleneck and the flared, structured skirt matched it perfectly. The ethereal reference of the character was shining through and she completed her style with Bulgari jewels.

When Zendaya makes an appearance, it is one for the fashion books. She continued her method dressing streak with an array of promotional looks for Dune: Part Two. Her other look in Paris was truly the most daring one as she gave a nod of approval to La Robe Spirale from the Alaïa's summer-fall 2024 collection by Pieter Mulier. The white wrap-around dress was by far the boldest with a striking side slit.

Zendaya's penchant for daring wardrobe choices is a given and recently, the actress has been on a fashion high. For the promotional event in Mexico, she took risque dressing to a new level in striking co-ords. She turned to stunning Bottega Veneta co-ords to make red carpet fashion even more appealing. She paired a full-sleeved bold crop top paired with an A-line midi skirt that featured a broad waist belt with thigh-high side slit.

Zendaya's method dressing game is stronger than ever.