Zendaya's Bottega Veneta Co-Ords For Dune Promotions Is In Character But Even Chicer

Zendaya Adds Risque Factor To Chic Dressing In A Skirt Set

Zendaya's experiments with daring wardrobe choices are not new to us. From her glamorous entries on the red carpet to stellar looks for movie promotions, Zendaya keeps the style meter high and running. The diva is recently promoting her upcoming movie Dune Part Two in Mexico City. The actress took risqué dressing to an all-new level as she picked a brown-toned co-ord set for a recent event. The outfit included a full-sleeved super crop top with a turtleneck and a deep hemline. She teamed it with an A-line midi skirt in the same brown colour. The skirt featured a broad waist belt with thigh-high side slit and side pockets. Zendaya's minimal dewy makeup included a dash of kohl, well-structured contours, and a nude lip tint.

Also Read: PFW: Zendaya In A Black Dress With Spikes And New Bangs Delivers A Dramatic Style Moment At The Schiaparelli Show In Paris

Just yesterday, Zendaya sported yet another daring wardrobe choice that stunned her fans. The star wore a custom-made outfit from the designer label Torisheju. The two-piece outfit included a grey-toned crop top with a closed neckline and a wraparound pleat skirt in black and red. The skirt also featured a daring thigh-high side slit. The neatly wrapped circular patterns at the waist added a dramatic edge to the look. Zendaya tied her tresses in a sleek bun and opted for kohl-laden smokey eyes to complete the look.

Also Read: Zendaya's Fabulous Florals And Peppy Polka Dot Playsuit Is A Pattern Mix Made In Fashion Heaven

Another pick from Zendaya's wardrobe which had the perfect balance of sassy and chic was a Louis Vuitton skirt set. The outfit consisted of a crop top with a full-sleeved on one hand and nothing on the other. It showcased white geometric prints on the base of black and had an asymmetrical hemline. Zendaya wore it with a flared skirt in black with neat pleats and brown embroidery and slayed the sassy look.

Zendaya's wardrobe choices always grab eyeballs for the right reasons.

Also Read: There Are Red Dresses And Then There Are Snazzy Red Structural Dresses That Zendaya Wears To Perfection