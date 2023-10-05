Zendaya's Fabulous Florals And Peppy Polka Dot Playsuit Is A Pattern Mix Made In Fashion Heaven

Zendaya in an embellished polka dot mini dress

There's no need to look anywhere else for fashion inspiration when global icons have so many stylish looks to offer. One such name is Zendaya. The star has always managed to raise the glam bar higher with every public appearance she makes. From her elaborate red carpet looks to glamourous runway fashion, Zendaya is a step ahead where fashion choices are considered. This time the diva aced a print-on-print look and how. She looked uber stylish in a polka dot playsuit from Balmain. The collared outfit came in white with black dots and a deep-cut neckline that extended down to the midriff region. What added an edge to the appeal was the muticoloured floral embellishment surrounding the neckline in shades of pink, red, and green that were exquisite. Zendaya's messy curls and dewy makeup complemented her outfit. She wore a pair of matching polka dot heels with the playsuit.

At the Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya dressed in Louis Vuitton represented the brand in a chic skirt set. The set consisted of a one-shouldered full-sleeved printed top which came in shades of black, brown, and white. The top had only one side to it. She teamed it with an embroidered black skater skirt which came with box pleats and brown embroidery. Zendaya's thigh-length black boots were a dramatic addition to her overall attire.

Zendaya's white dress from Louis Vuitton for Paris Fashion Week deserves a mention, no doubt. The global icon redefined bold dressing with a chic twist as she wore an ivory dress from LV. The floor-length ivory dress came with a front gold zipper which the actress left open and metallic straps at the shoulders. The daring front slit was absolutely unmissable. Open sleek tresses, minimal makeup, and a lot of charisma completed Zendaya's style.

Can you point out one of Zendaya's best looks? We cannot for sure.

