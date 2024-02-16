Iconic Spelt Backwards Is Zendaya In This Archival 1995 Mugler Robotic Suit For Dune Part Two Promotions

There's just one word for Zendaya in this robotic suit - iconic

It's giving Ex Machina, It's giving Zendaya from the future of Dune. It's giving everything it needs to give for a fashion moment as big as it can get. The world premiere of Dune Part Two is upon us and a robotic Zendaya in an archival Mugler bodysuit has blessed us from the future of fashion. The robotic suit was iconic then and iconic now. The bodysuit is part chrome and part transparent which strategically conceals and reveals the actor's petite physique. It would be unfair to assume that the eyeballs were directed anywhere else on the night of the premiere. It is safe to say that Zendaya stole the show and she knows it. In case the metallic elements were any less for her haters, which we're sure are a few, to begin with, the outfit was topped with a diamond and sapphire necklace, presumably from Bulgari. Her makeup was frosted on her cheekbones, and the inner corners of the eyes and a nude gloss on the lips and her hair was tied to a bun but nobody left sight of the icon doing iconic things.

Also Read: Just Know That You Saw Zendaya In This Deep Plum Boss Pantsuit Before You Saw It On The Runway

Zendaya at the Dune Part Two premiere

Photo Credit: AFP

Zendaya's looks for the film have been Dune-coded from the start. In the latest trend to dress similar to the character, the star aced every aspect of it. So while her robotic bodysuit was at one end of the spectrum far from the looks she had been appearing in, her next outfit of the night was at another polar end. How does a sleek black gown sound for Zendaya? Basic. But her sophisticated black gown was far from it. Guess you can never beat the classics and this star saved the best for last.

Zendaya at the Dune Part Two premiere

Photo Credit: AFP

If Zendaya can go from a robotic suit to a sleek plain black gown in one night, who knows what more she is capable of?

Also Read: Zendaya Takes Her Method Dressing Game To Paris In Gold Louis Vuitton Co-Ords For Dune 2 Promotions