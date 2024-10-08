Alia Bhatt Served Up Business Chic With An Extra Edge In A Corset For <i>Jigra</i> Promotions

We have lost count of the number of times Alia Bhatt has stunned us with her style choices. From ethnic attires to chic Western looks, the actress has always been on the top of her fashion game. We have always been invested in Alia's off-duty wardrobe selections, and this time, she is demonstrating her unique sense of style perfectly with a black-and-white ensemble. Alia redefines the classic black suit with her sleek take on the monochromatic ensemble. Alia looked stunning in a "not so regular" off-shoulder corset, which was adorned with black stripes and a brown tie-up detail in the middle. She paired it with an oversized black blazer with folded sleeves. The blazer featured blue-lined fabric from the inside, adding a subtle pop of colour. Alia wore cargo pants, which had a skirt overlay on top. For accessories, the actress opted for black pump heels, statement golden stud earrings and quirky metallic rings.

Also Read: Not In A Lehenga But Still Perfect For Garba Night Was Alia Bhatt In A Boho Printed Sharara

Alia Bhatt's experimental fashion choices have always left us impressed. The actress made her Paris Fashion Week debut last month. She walked the ramp for the beauty brand at Le Defile. Clad in Gaurav Gupta's creation, Alia looked stunning in a metallic corset top and black flared pants. The strapless top featured unique cut-out shapes on the edges and an embellished design on the bust. It was paired with black bottoms and a pair of stilettos. She accentuated her look with an ample amount of highlighter and blush on her cheeks.

Previously, Alia Bhatt took the global stage at the Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show in London. As the global ambassador of the luxury brand, Alia turned up the heat with her style. She looked stunning in a figure-grazing black number. She wore a strapless bodycon midi dress with minimal jewellery. Alia's love affair with minimal beauty continued as she paired her sleek tied tresses with dewy glam that was elevated with a red lip look.

Also Read: Navratri 2024: Celebrity Inspired Navratri Outfits In Nine Significant Colours Of The Festival