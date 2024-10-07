Not In A <i>Lehenga</i> But Still Perfect For Garba Night Was Alia Bhatt In A Boho Printed Sharara

The festive season has begun and so has our search for the perfect ethnic ensembles. The sartorial prowess of Bollywood divas is serving all the right inspiration. Recently, Alia Bhatt dished out major fashion goals with her Navratri-appropriate OOTD. The actress, geared up for the release of Jigra, made a stunning appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi. Embracing the festive spirit, she chose a vivid red sharara set. Her outfit featured a sleeveless kurta that came with a scoop neckline. Vibrant prints and patchwork details dominated the upper wear. Sequinned embellishments highlighted the rich Indian craftsmanship. Alia slipped into a pair of matching red Ajrakh-printed sharara pants. Pleated elements and flared hem added to the comfy factor. An equally ornate red dupatta wrapped around her arms sealed her traditional glam.

Alia Bhatt is an expert in weaving ethnic splendour with contemporary silhouettes. On another page of her style diaries, the actress played muse to ace designer Gaurav Gupta. She draped herself in a shimmery gold single-shoulder saree gown that had us screaming traditional chic. Sequins and jewels on the crinkle-patterned saree delivered the right dose of bling. Alia paired the fit with a bandeau-themed blouse doused with gold, silver and bronze designs. The pallu was adorned with beadwork and pearl lines while the bottom skirt with a thigh-high slit was heavily embroidered with more sequins.

Before that, Alia Bhatt picked out a glitzy black lehenga from the shelves of designer label Faraz Manan. Silver sequins illuminated the outfit through and through. The bralette-styled blouse had spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. Alia teamed up the blouse with a voluminous skirt, comprising similar embellishments. A sheer black cape embedded with shiny borders served the much-needed drama.

Need to upgrade your festive wardrobe? Take cues from Alia Bhatt.