Mona Patel's Rs 1.43 Crore Vintage Silver Corset Was Styled To Perfection With A Skirt To The British Fashion Awards 2024

After making waves with her innovative butterfly dress earlier this year at the Met Gala 2024, Mona Patel struck onlookers again when attended the British Fashion Awards held in London. She wore a valuable statement piece straight from the museum to the red carpet. It was a stunning corset from Christian Lacroix's Spring-Summer 1996 Haute Couture collection luxuriously crafted with metallic silk taffeta and with Swarovski crystals hand-sewn onto it. The corset, among only five others to have ever been made, was bought at an auction for an incredibly whopping $169.828,65 which converts closely to ₹1.43 Crore, making this a genuine collector's item. A beautiful beaded butterfly rests on the shoulder adding to its charm and paying homage to the ethereal beauty that characterizes Lacroix's works. Mona paired the corset with a flowing silver maxi skirt to complement the corset. She accessorised the look with statement diamond earrings and rings. Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted low bun, showcasing her elegant features. Her glam makeup focused on soft smoky eyes and a nude lip.

Also Read: Met Gala 2024: Mona Patel's Kinetic Met Gala Dress With Moving Butterfly Sleeves Works With Clockwork Precision

Instagram/@vogueindia

Earlier this year, Mona Patel made her Met Gala debut but with a bang in a statement piece from Iris Van Herpen couture. The neutral-toned strapless gown with shades of beige and ivory featured lace working its magic to create texture and dimension on the bodice and the train. The masterpiece of the outfit was the mechanical butterfly sleeves attached to the gold cuff bracelets, which doubled up as accessories for this ensemble. Mona designed the 3D butterflies herself with the help of kinetic motion artist Casey Curran to bring them to life.

Instagram/@hautemona

Slowly but surely, Mona Patel is proving to be a force of fashion to be reckoned with.