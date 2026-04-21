'Rebel Kid' Apoorva Mukhija Cuts <i>Kalava</i> On Video For Coachella, Faces 'Aesthetic Over </i>Dharma</i>' Backlash

Social media personality Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has once again found herself at the centre of online controversy.

A recent video shared as part of her preparations for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has sparked debate around religious symbolism and the boundaries of digital content.

The Viral Video

The controversy began with a "Get Ready With Me" clip posted on her social media account, where Mukhija showcased her outfit, accessories, and styling transitions for Coachella.

While the video followed a familiar influencer format, one particular moment stood out for some. During a transition, she was seen cutting off a kalava, a red sacred thread commonly tied around the wrist in Hindu rituals.

For many viewers, this brief act became the focal point of the discussion.

"Mere pandit ji ne bola yeh wala dhaaga mat kaatna... but agar mere aesthetic aur Coachella pictures ke beech koi aa sakta hai toh woh sirf main hoon."

("My priest told me not to cut this thread off, but if anything can come between my aesthetic Coachella pictures, it's me and only me.")", she says.

Social Media Reactions Pour In

The clip quickly gained traction across platforms, triggering a wave of mixed responses.

Some questioned whether the moment was intentionally included to generate engagement and controversy. Some comments expressed disapproval, arguing that religious symbols should not be treated casually for aesthetic content.

"Rebel Kid Apoorva cutting her kalava for a music festival. Liberal girls like her make everything a joke. Many unemployed girls who consider her their mother copy everything that she does," one user wrote on X.

Her comment section was flooded too. Have a look at some of these comments:

"Dhaaga kaata, ab agla video aaega on "how i went to hospital in coachella," says one comment.

"No outfit in this world is worth removing my Kalava", another user commented

"Aesthetic is more than dharma??", asked another user.

"Even after being in so much controversy, she does all this by sharing it on Instagram; she knows that this will also create controversy and she just wants attention, she could have done this work off camera also; no one would have cared a bit, but she remains in controversy only for attention," said a comment.

"That thread is not ruining your aesthetic; it wasn't even noticeable. There wasn't anything to spark controversy and gain the limelight"

'It's Her Choice'

Others, however, defended Mukhija, emphasising individual freedom and the right to personal expression. Supporters pointed out that beliefs and practices vary, and public figures should not be judged harshly for personal decisions.

"At the end of the day, it's her life and her choice. Apoorva can decide what she wants to do, even if others don't agree with it. Everyone has different beliefs, and it's not fair to judge someone so harshly for a personal decision. If you don't like it, you can simply ignore it instead of spreading hate," said one comment.

This is not the first time Mukhija has faced backlash online. Her content style, often unfiltered, has previously drawn both praise and criticism.

As of now, Mukhija has not issued a detailed public response addressing the controversy.