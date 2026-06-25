Proffee Vs Regular Coffee: Which One Deserves A Spot In Your Routine?

From dalgona coffee to mushroom brews, social media has never been short of coffee trends.

The latest entrant to capture the attention of fitness enthusiasts, gym-goers and busy professionals is "proffee" - a blend of protein and coffee that promises both an energy boost and added nutrition in a single cup.

Social media, especially Instagram feeds, are flooded with recipes, while brands are increasingly launching coffee-protein hybrids aimed at health-conscious consumers, even in India.

But is proffee really the smarter choice, or is it simply another wellness fad with a catchy name?

What Exactly Is Proffee?

As the name suggests, proffee is short for "protein coffee". It is made by combining coffee with a protein source, typically protein powder or a ready-to-drink protein shake.

The idea is simple: instead of having your morning coffee and protein shake separately, you combine the two into one drink.

"proffee" - a blend of protein and coffee that promises both an energy boost and added nutrition in a single cup.

The trend has gained popularity among people looking for convenient ways to increase their protein intake while still enjoying their daily caffeine fix. It is often consumed as a breakfast companion, a pre-workout drink or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

According to Dr Simrat Kathuria, Celebrity Dietician and Wellness Coach, proffee has become a favourite among fitness enthusiasts and working professionals because it offers "the caffeine kick and a protein boost in a single go."

Why Is It Everywhere?

Proffee's appeal lies in its practicality. Modern lifestyles increasingly prioritise convenience, and a drink that combines energy, nutrition and portability ticks several boxes.

The trend also arrives at a time when protein has become one of the most talked-about nutrients in India. From protein-rich snacks to fortified beverages, consumers are actively looking for ways to increase their daily intake.

Coffee itself is also experiencing a boom. As speciality cafes, cold brews and premium coffee brands become more mainstream, people are becoming more experimental with how they consume the beverage. Proffee sits neatly at the intersection of fitness culture and coffee culture.

Can Proffee Be Better Than Regular Coffee?

Nutrition experts say proffee does offer some advantages over a standard cup of coffee, particularly for people who often drink coffee on an empty stomach.

Unlike black coffee, which mainly provides caffeine, proffee also contains protein, a nutrient associated with satiety and muscle repair. This additional protein may help people feel fuller for longer and avoid the quick energy fluctuations that sometimes accompany excessive caffeine consumption.

Dr Kathuria explains that protein slows digestion and provides a steadier release of energy.

Nutrition experts say proffee does offer some advantages over a standard cup of coffee. Photo: Unsplash

"If you're a big coffee drinker, proffee is a more intelligent option. The protein enhances the feeling of fullness and helps you feel full longer as well as slow down digestion and release energy that is more steady than coffee itself. This may help lower the cravings for caffeine and help prevent energy crashes that can happen when drinking too much coffee."

Similarly, Dr Karthigai Selvi, Integrative Medicine Specialist and Nutritionist at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Kengeri, Bengaluru, agrees and adds that the added protein can make coffee nutritionally more balanced.

"For people who rely heavily on coffee, proffee can make the beverage more nutritionally balanced. The added protein may help improve satiety and provide sustained energy. This can help in reducing the number of cups consumed during the day as well," she adds.

However, both experts stress that proffee is not a cure for caffeine dependence.

A Breakfast Replacement?

This is where many social media users may be getting ahead of themselves.

While proffee contains more nutrition than plain coffee, experts caution against viewing it as a complete meal. A balanced breakfast should ideally contain a mix of protein, healthy fats, fibre and complex carbohydrates.

A cup of proffee may help bridge the gap on particularly busy mornings, but it cannot provide all the nutrients found in a well-rounded meal.

Think of it as a useful addition to your routine rather than a substitute for proper nutrition.

The Right Way To Make Proffee

Not all proffees are created equal. A healthy version depends largely on the ingredients used.

Experts recommend choosing a protein powder or shake that contains adequate protein and minimal added sugar. Overly sweetened products can quickly turn a healthy beverage into a high-calorie indulgence.

Temperature also matters. Very hot coffee can affect the texture and cause protein powders to clump.

Dr Kathuria recommends using espresso or chilled coffee and pairing it with a quality protein source. She also suggests adding ice or a sprinkle of cinnamon for flavour.

Dr Selvi also advises keeping the recipe simple.

"Choose a high-quality protein powder with minimal added sugar and avoid using large amounts of coffee powder as well. A simple option is to mix cooled coffee or cold brew with a protein shake and blend well."

Homemade Versus Ready-To-Drink Proffee

As proffee grows in popularity, brands are introducing ready-made versions alongside traditional protein powders designed to be mixed with coffee.

In India, products such as Horlicks Proffee Protein Shake, SuperYou PRO Coffee and Upsnac Proffee are catering to consumers looking for convenience. Meanwhile, established protein brands such as MuscleBlaze, Avvatar, NakPro, The Whole Truth and Asitis are often used by consumers to create their own versions at home.

As proffee grows in popularity, brands are introducing ready-made versions of it. Photo: Google Shopping

While packaged options may save time, homemade proffee generally offers greater control over ingredients. Users can regulate sugar levels, caffeine content and protein quantity according to their needs.

Ready-to-drink products can still be useful for travel or hectic schedules, but reading nutrition labels carefully remains important.

Are There Any Downsides?

Like many wellness trends, proffee is only beneficial when consumed in moderation.

Dr Kathuria warns that excessive consumption can lead to insomnia, anxiety, palpitations, digestive discomfort, bloating and dehydration due to high caffeine and protein intake.

She adds that people with kidney-related concerns, caffeine sensitivity or underlying medical conditions should exercise caution and seek professional guidance if needed.

Dr Selvi echoes this view, noting that too much proffee can cause the same problems associated with excessive coffee consumption, including restlessness, poor sleep and digestive issues.

The protein component can also become problematic if consumed far beyond one's daily requirements.

Final Sip

For most people, the answer is no, but it can certainly complement it.

If you struggle to meet your protein requirements, often feel hungry shortly after drinking coffee or are looking for a more filling morning beverage, proffee may be worth trying. It offers a practical way to combine two daily habits into one.

However, regular coffee does not need replacing altogether. For those who enjoy their simple cup of black coffee and already consume adequate protein through meals, there may be little reason to switch.

Ultimately, proffee works best when viewed as a nutritional tool rather than a miracle health drink. Like coffee itself, its benefits depend on how much you consume, what you add to it and how it fits into your overall diet.