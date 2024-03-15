Priyanka Chopra In A Blush Pink Saree Wore A Bulgari Necklace With Jewels From Jaipur

Priyanka Chopra will forever be a desi girl at heart

A concept saree paired with Bulgari jewels in theory sounds fantastic. But when Priyanka Chopra is added to this equation, the outcome is every Bollywood fashion enthusiast's farfetched dream turned into reality. Mumbai witnessed the very phenomenon that is Priyanka Chopra at Bulgari's India event titled "A Roman Holi." The global icon knows exactly how to balance traditional roots with contemporary sensibilities and she does just that in a sculptural blush pink sareewith a slit, proving there can only be one desi girl. Going by the wave pattern on the bustier blouse, it is easy to take notice of designer Gaurav Gupta's mastery behind it. For jewels, she wore an exquisite artful Bulgari neckpiece that she claimed in an interview earlier in the day as one of her favourites from the latest collection. The reason is that the large jewels adorning it are all sourced from Jaipur. The makeup and hair are giving glam with feather locks and a metallic smoky eye. If this is how the Holi celebration is to be reimagined glamorously, thanks to Priyanka Chopra, we don't want it any other way.

Priyanka Chopra in the city

Priyanka Chopra has been the topic of discussion from the moment she arrived in the city. For a soiree on the same day, she was seen in an ivory co-ord set with floral embellishments, signature to designer Anamika Khanna. She was monochrome perfection, among the many things she is a total pro at. She wore her hair in a messy high ponytail with face-framing strands, glamorous eye makeup and a coral lip perfect for spring. As for jewels, you can't take the Bulgari out of her even if you tried as she proudly adorns the brand's signature Serpentine neckline and ring.

Priyanka Chopra in the city

On the red carpet or the airport, from the moment she touched down in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra was living her monochrome moment in cool comfy black athleisure casuals and a straw hat. The bonus? A monochrome coordinated little Malti Marie wrapped around her globe-trotting mommy's arms.

We look forward to many more of Priyanka Chopra's monochrome moments.

