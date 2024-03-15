Priyanka Chopra Didn't Just Come To Mumbai To Play, She Came To Slay In A White Co-Ord Set

Priyanka Chopra got the monochrome memo right on point with this white co-ord set

Priyanka Chopra has set the fashion standards so high that she often gives other celebrities a run for their money. However, neither is there any stopping her nor do we want her to. In her latest appearance at a brand event in Mumbai, the actress turned up in a “not-so-desi-girl” avatar. She picked out a strappy white embroidered bralette, featuring a sweetheart neckline and delicate swirly patterns. The billowy hem gave an artistic spin to the bodice. But wait before you spot her off-white satin-silk flared palazzo pants. The ankle-grazing bottoms came with elaborately embroidered and flower-leaf-adorned accents around the waist that cascaded down in length in structured pleats. Priyanka accessorised her look with a snake-themed golden choker, hoops, and uber-cool black sunglasses. She opted for a rosy matte finish with peach-tinted lips, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes. Her hair was styled in a wavy ponytail, with a single strand left open.

Priyanka Chopra in the city

While Priyanka Chopra aces high-on-glam avatars, her basic chic outfits are in no way less noteworthy. The actress who was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with her daughter Maltie Marie Jonas proved that versatility is the key to style. She leaned on a casual black broad-strapped tank top and teamed it with matching loose-fitted pants. There was no doubt, her airport look ran high on basic-chic. A beige hat simply gave her relaxed style statement a vacation feel. Framing her face beautifully was her nude-glam makeup and open tresses whereas a golden pendant and hoops sealed her not-too-dramatic avatar.

When Priyanka Chopra graces an event, all eyes are inadvertently drawn towards her. The credit goes to her fiercely feminine personality and right-on-track sartorial sensibilities. Earlier while attending the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival, PeeCee won our hearts all over again in a Toni Ward-tailored glittery bodycon dress. Doused with ample sequins and textural cuts, the halter-neck rosy-beige ensemble plunged into a fishtail pool below. An ivory coat elevated the aristocratic aesthetics. A dewy-bronzed base, contoured cheeks, and dramatic eye makeover gave her a sculpted finish. Diamond-encrusted jewellery and a sleek updo sealed her royal elegance.

Priyanka Chopra is a through-and-through fashion maverick and we love to take notes from her.

