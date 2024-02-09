In A Puffer Jacket, Cargo Pants And Baseball Cap, Priyanka Chopra Is The Chicest Traveller Around The Corner

In A Puffer Jacket, Cargo Pants Priyanka Is The Chicest Traveller Around

Priyanka Chopra's effortless fashion, glam beauty, and makeup are not unknown to her fans and followers. The actress has always had her fashion game strong; may it be the red carpet occasions, festive celebrations, movie promotions, or travel fashion. Setting an inspiration for many, in a casually chic attire, the diva is set for her next outing. In the recent picture that the actress shared on Instagram, she wore a black bralette with a pair of matching relaxed-fit cargo pants. The star carried an enormous black puffer jacket to complement the travel style. She wore a pair of black sneakers and a black baseball cap with a pair of trendy black sunglasses to complete her uber-cool style. Open tresses, minimal glam and a lot of charisma were the add-ons.

Priyanka Chopra's travel fashion and casual wardrobe is quite impressive and here is yet another proof. The actress kept it minimal and simple as she went for a stroll recently wearing a grey-toned tank top with cutout patterns and carrying a white jacket with the look. She wore a pair of white sneakers and a blue cap with black sunglasses to complement her look.

For another day of outing on the golf course, Priyanka Chopra kept it uber chic and classy in a black co-ord set. The skirt set included a black-coloured halter neck crop top with string details and a flared skater skirt with neat pleat detailing. She wore a pair of white sneakers and a matching baseball cap with the look. Her trendy sunglasses added a bit of sass to the cool look.

Priyanka Chopra's casual fashion has a fanbase of its own.

