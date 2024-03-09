Priyanka Chopra Reignites The Desi Girl Vibes In A Black Sequin Sabyasachi Saree

Priyanka Chopra Reignites Desi Girl Vibes In A Sequin Sabyasachi Saree

It has been a while since Priyanka Chopra has made an appearance at a red carpet event; let alone turned up in ethnic wear. That drought ended at Beverly Hills last night. Indian designer Sabyasachi launched his pop-up store at the Saks in Beverly Hills. A luxurious dinner was thrown to celebrate the occasion, which saw the likes of Stephanie Suganami and Rupi Kaur in attendance. When it's a Californian party, of course Priyanka Chopra had to be there too! The global film star made a gorgeous appearance at the sit-down dinner which reminded us of the time she was labelled as the one and only desi girl.

Priyanka donned a stunning black saree by Sabyasachi that, while classic in its shade and silhouette, also managed to maintain its modern aura. Completely sheer in its fabric with vertical reams of black sequins, Priyanka's saree was draped casually over her shoulder. Her blouse took the bold route as she picked a strapless tube-style choice to pair with her saree. It certainly made the case for a saree with a risque flair. She chose a gold choker necklace to give it a metallic glint. For the occasion, Priyanka's makeup was matte finished with an earthy hued tint of colour over her cheeks and a brown lip. She completed it with winged eyeliner and wore her brown locks in waves.

Sabyasachi too went the ebony route, which was possibly a dress code for the event. He wore a black shirt with tailored trousers and matching trench coat over it. Layered over it with a scarf around the neck and red tinted sunglasses.

Ain't nobody like our desi girl Priyanka Chopra, especially when she looks this good in a saree.

