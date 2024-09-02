Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Combine Nighttime Elegance With Dapper Daytime Style

Priyanka And Nick Combine Nighttime Elegance With Dapper Daytime Style

It isn't very often that a celebrity couple can make a doubly stylish impact when they step out together. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one such pairing. This weekend, the Jonas family attended an intimate wedding ceremony with Priyanka and Nick turning out in their spectacular wedding guest style. For the event, the actress looked good enough to hit the red carpet in a look that was made for a starry night out. Priyanka wore a black dress which fitted her frame like a glove. The narrow straps sat across her shoulders with a cutout detail on either side of her bust. The plunging neckline of the gown further led to a cutout at the centre of the torso which upped the ante of the otherwise basic black dress. The Indian star wore her hair parted down the side and styled in loose waves with a neutral makeup look. Accessories came from her diamond earrings, rings and bracelets, while making the strategic choice to skip a necklace.

(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra On Personalising Fashion: "Whatever I Wear, I Wear With Love And Pride")

While Priyanka looked swell for a night, Nick looked dapper for the daytime. The singer wore a muted pink blazer and trousers which featured a single-breasted detail and micro pinstripes. With it, he picked a crisp white shirt, chunky silver watch, black loafers and tinted sunglasses. He also sported a buzzcut with his elegant attire. Also pictured beside Nick in pictures from the wedding was his mother Denise Jonas and brothers, Franklin Jonas and Joe Jonas, also in colourful suits like their sibling.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@nickjonas

Invite Priyanka and Nick to a wedding and they'll turn up as the most stylish wedding guests in attendance.

(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Was In Full Bloom In A Floral Multicoloured Sequin Salwar Kameez Suit)