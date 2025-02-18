Priyanka Chopra Aces Everyday-Chic Style In A Crop Top And Joggers

Priyanka Chopra's casually chic style is the best way to ace comfort with style.

Of late, the actress has been dishing out an array of cool looks and we can't help but take notes.

After serving with all the glitz and glam at her brother's wedding, the actress is back to basics with cool fashion. In her latest Instagram story, the actress was seen taking a mirror selfie in a chic all-grey look. She kept it super cool in a grey crop top that featured a scoop neckline and paired the look with matching joggers. Her white shoes were perfect to match the aesthetic. With a messy bun and minimal makeup look, Priyanka's look was complete.

Before this, the actress was spotted at the airport and indeed, she made sure to make it a fashionable affair. She gave airport style a refreshing spin in a green co-ord set. The baggy fit of the attire was everything that she needed to make her OOTD a solid standout. She paired a loose-fit shirt over a bralette and teamed it up with matching bottoms.

