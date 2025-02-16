Priyanka Chopra In Chic Green Co-Ords Make Airport Fashion Look Super Stylish

It is safe to say that Priyanka Chopra has mastered the art of pulling of anything and everything.

After dishing out the chicest wedding guest style goals at her brother's wedding, the actress is now back to basics with a cool, casual style.

The actress was recently spotted at the airport and she made sure to arrive in style. Priyanka served the coolest airport look in a fresh green co-ord set. The baggy fit of the attire was everything that she needed to make her OOTD a solid standout. She paired a loose-fit shirt over a bralette that perfectly matched the casually chic aesthetic. Her stunning pair of shades and hoop earrings rounded off her look perfectly.

Before this, the actress served ethnic chic style goals in a beautiful pastel suit set. Alongside Nick Jonas, the actress perfectly set the traditional aesthetic with her husband. The beautiful pastel hue seems like a great pick for summer days. She paired a kurta with straight-fit bottoms and matching dupatta. Her minimal approach was complete with just statement earrings.

