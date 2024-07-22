Preity Zinta Wouldn't Have Had A Chic European Summer Without Her Blue Floral Dress And Straw Hat

Preity Zinta In A Blue Floral Dress Makes European Summer A Stylish One

Ever since Preity Zinta made her comeback at Cannes 2024, our eyes have been glued to more of the star's style offerings from her European summer. The actress has been spotted now and then at an International event and indeed, it has always been a fashion treat for us. Recently, she served yet another fashion lesson as she posted an array of pictures on Instagram. The actress exuded a chill and breezy vibe on her European vacation. The actress kept up with the European summer in a beautiful printed dress that seemed like a perfect pick for the vacation. It was indeed a fresh take on florals in a blue number that came with a V neckline. Her hat, shades and sleek danglers were the only accessories she needed to complete her look.

Preity Zinta is not your regular fashion girl. Previously, the actress took over the streets of Paris looking like an absolute eye candy. She served a fashion treat as she revived the classic black silhouette. Preity's elegant style was delivered right in a stunning one-shoulder black dress. Her monochrome style streak only got chicer as she slipped into this simple yet elegant look. She opted for a twisted bun and made a case for minimal glam with her dewy makeup look topped with wispy lashes and glossy lips. The gold statement bracelet was the perfect addition to her look that elevated her OOTD in no time.

Preity Zinta's style sensibilities are meant to leave notes