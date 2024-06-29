Preity Zinta Was On The 'Road To Fashion' When She Picked This Black Toga Dress

Preity's Stunning Black Dress is Taking Us All To "The Road To Fashion"

Preity Zinta is a style icon who has continued to wow the fashion world for decades. Whether it's sassy swimsuits, desi style or the slinkiest of gowns, she can rock them all with equal finesse. These days, the star is busy looking her fashionable best at Paris Fashion Week. Recently, she shared a black and white pic on Instagram, looking gorgeous as always. In the snap, she is sporting an all-black look. Her floor-grazing dress featured an asymmetrical hemline, high neckline, and full-sleeve pattern. Keeping all the attention on her OOTD, the actress skipped flashy jewellery. Her accessories consisted of a black clutch and oh-so-high heels. She captioned the pictures as, “The road to fashion.”

Before that, Preity Zinta shared a video from her dress-fitting session with French fashion designer Stephane Rolland for the Fall/Winter edition of Paris Haute Couture Week 2024.

For Rahul Mishra's show at Paris Couture Week, Preity Zinta said yes to a white dress. The strapless number hugged her figure in all the right places. A sweetheart neckline, floor-length silhouette, and floral design completed the outfit. She accessorised with a matching clutch, bracelet, and heels, perfectly rounding off the look.

Preity Zinta's sassy gowns are indeed a dream for many fashion aficionados.