Preity Zinta Looked Like A Million Bucks In A Strapless White Gown At Paris Fashion Week 2024

Preity Looked Like A Million Bucks In A White Gown At PFW 2024

Preity Zinta is definitely on our fashion moodboard, well thanks to her impeccable style sensibilities. The actress has often served us with quintessential style inspiration. Recently, the actress was spotted at Paris Haute Couture Week and indeed, it was a fashionable affair. She attended Rahul Mishra's show looking her stylish best. While the gravity-defying designs stole the show, Preity's look was too good to be missed. The fashion energy was at its peak as the actress looked radiant in a beautiful pristine white number. The strapless design came with self, intricate details and the elegant blingy details added glitz. She paired the look with a silver metallic clutch and kept it minimal with fresh glam. Rosy cheeks, pink lips and mascara laden lashes perfectly sealed the beauty deal. The actress never misses a single chance to deliver ultimate glamour.

Preity Zinta's style diaries have been ever-so-inspiring. Recently, the Bollywood star returned to the Cannes red carpet and her style truly made heads turn. To grace the Cannes 2024 red carpet, Preity Zinta turned to a stunning Seema Gujral saree to make a statement. The blush pink shimmery number came doused in sequins and was paired with a strappy blouse. She teamed it up with statement drop earrings that perfectly completed her look.

Preity Zinta's minimal style has always served a maximal statement