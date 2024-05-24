Preity Zinta's Starry Cannes 2024 Appearance Came In A Shimmering White Bow-Embellished Gown

Preity's First Cannes Appearance Is As Starry As Her Embellished Gown

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is the gift that keeps on giving. The latest star to grab our attention at the event is none other than Preity Zinta as she served a chic moment at Cannes 2024. The actress picked a studded gown from the shelves of Vivienna Lorikeet. The white number was adorned with beads, sequins, pearls and crystals. With a figure-hugging silhouette, the oh-so-pretty ensemble is crafted from a stretchable fabric, giving Preity a fitted hourglass appearance. The outfit featured a plunging V-neckline, pulled together with straps and white silk bows, giving an elegant tassel appearance. The backless element added oomph to the look. The ensemble flew down to form a mermaid skirt-style asymmetrical hem with fringe pearl drops at the bottom. She kept her look strictly minimal by picking a pair of pearl drop earrings.

Earlier, Preity dropped glimpses of her latest shoot. The actress pulled off an effortlessly glamorous look in an elegant gown. The backless number highlighted a stunning orange and purple contrast that added a pop of colour to her summer wardrobe. With tie-up detailing on the back, the gown was held together with a halter neckline. A matching belt with a silver buckle added structure to the ensemble.

Every time the former actress aces a monochrome look, it deserves a place of its own in the style books. For an IPL events, the Punjab King co-owner cheered for her squad in the team's colour. Preity wore a gorgeous bright red midi dress. The sleeveless outfit featured a high neckline and a clean silhouette.

Preity Zinta's red carpet style continues to top all fashion charts.