Cannes 2024: Preity Zinta's Pink Saree Moment Was Served With A Dollop Of Sparkle

Preity Zinta on the Cannes red carpet featuring a pink saree moment

The saree on an international red carpet shines with glorious pride. Preity Zinta's Cannes return deserved nothing less. After one sparkly appearance, she came to serve a creamy pink saree moment with a dollop of sparkle to go on the side. The saree with tonal sequinned designs, even though the definition of ethnic glam in the truest sense, was an understated beauty in a sea of frothy ball gowns. The sareefrom Seema Gujral lent its rose blush charm on the red carpet clubbed, of course, with Preity Zinta's effervescent personality. Her pink saree look was made for a monochromatic moment too for which she received help from her long statement Chopard earrings. She left her hair in soft outward blowout curls and makeup topped with fluttery lashes and a soft pink touch on the lids and lips for her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Effortless elegance comes naturally to Preity Zinta, whether it is at the stands of a Punjab Kings IPL match or on the red carpet. It was no surprise that her return to the Cannes red carpet was nothing short of it either. A pristine white gown sparkling away like ocean drops of the stunning French Riviera in the backdrop made for a stunning comeback. Minimalistic glam that gives high octane impact deserves nothing but a spot on the prestigious Cannes red carpet and who better than Preity Zinta to deliver that right on arrival?

Preity Zinta didn't have to try much to look like a true red carpet diva when a saree was the solution.

