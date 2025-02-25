Prajakta Koli And Vrishank Khanal Twin And Win In Matching Ivory Outfits For Their <i>Haldi</i> Ceremony

Prajakata Koli and Vrishank Khandal are giving us major couple fashion goals, and how! After their mehendi, it's time for us to gush over their Haldi looks.

Prajakta and Vrishank are all set to tie the knot today, and before that, the couple had a blast with their back-to-back pre-wedding ceremonies. Prajakta, being the social butterfly, is keeping her fans updated with their pre-wedding snippets, and recently, she shared the pictures from their dreamy Haldi ceremony. Ditching the typical yellow colour of Haldi, the couple went for a coloured theme Haldi party. In the pictures shared by the couple, we can see them posing candidly for the camera in white outfits.

For the day, Prajakta opted for an ivory-coloured sharara set. Her sharara set featured a kurta that came with spaghetti sleeves and intricate golden embroidery all over it. The kurta was perfectly paired with a matching sharara that had similar golden patterns on it. The star added a matching dupatta with the look featuring a golden border all over it. Keeping up with the theme, the star accessorised her look with a golden choker, a mangtika, a pair of kundan-studded drop Matil earrings, and a golden bracelet. She also added more elegance to her look by adorning beautiful gajras on her hand. For her makeup, the star kept it subtle with a flawless base, an ample amount of highlighter and blush, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, brown lids, and nude lips. Prajakta flaunted her pre-bridal look by tying her hair in a sleek fishtail, adding more glam to it.

On the other hand, Vrishank complemented his lady love in a matching ivory kurta set. Just like Prajakta, Vrishank's kurta too had golden embroidery all over it, which he paired with matching pants.

The couple is all set to get married today, and we just can't wait for their wedding pictures.

