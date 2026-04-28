Prada Trolled Over Rs 84,000 Worth Kolhapuri 'Inspired' Chappals. Internet Says 'You Just Copy-Pasted, Colonial BS'

Prada has unveiled the first look of 'Made in India × Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals'. The Italian luxury brand posted a video showcasing its collaboration with LIDCOM (Maharashtra) and LIDKAR (Karnataka) local artisans to produce this limited-edition collection of sandals.

However, the Internet is unimpressed, and trolling began soon after the brand shared the video on its official Instagram handle.

Prada Unveils Made In India 'Inspired' Kolhapuri Chappals

Taking to Instagram, the brand unveiled its limited collection. "Prada Made in India x Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals - crafted by LIDCOM and LIDKAR artisans," the caption read.

"Prada's limited-edition collection of sandals combines traditional techniques with Prada's contemporary design and premium materials to create a unique dialogue between Indian heritage and modern luxury expression. The collection has been manufactured in India by skilled artisans from the Maharashtra and Karnataka regions," the brand mentioned, explaining the design.

"As a part of the project, the Group is pleased to announce the foundation of a training program fully funded by Prada, including through the proceeds of the sale of the limited-edition sandal collection, dedicated to artisans from the eight districts in India where Kolhapuri Chappals are traditionally manufactured," the caption further read.

"Developed in collaboration with LIDCOM, LIDKAR and leading design institutes - the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and the Karnataka Institute of Leather & Fashion Technology (KILT) -, the program is designed to strengthen design and technical skills, enabling artisans to create products that meet evolving market needs, while ensuring the continued relevance of this traditional craft."

"This initiative reflects the Group's long-standing commitment to reinvest in education and culture," the brand concluded.

The brand has not yet unveiled the price of the Kolhapuri chappals from the limited collection.

Social Media Reactions

While Prada finally gave credit to Indian artisans and, with their help, launched a limited-edition collection nearly a year after facing massive backlash, the Internet remains unimpressed.

The Internet is unimpressed with Prada's 'inspired' Kolhapuri chappals. Photo: Prada/ Instagram

A user wrote, "This isn't inspired by the Kolhapuri (chappals). This is the Kolhapuri (chappals)."

Another quipped, "Turmeric latte inspired by haldi doodh."

A third commented, "Love it so much! But this is not 'inspired by Kolhapuri chappal... it is exactly Kolhapuri chappal."

A fourth said, "Inspired? It is Kolhapuri chappal (sic)."

A fifth question, "But how can this be an inspiration when it is in fact the OG?"

Another user pointed out that Prada released this collection to control the damage.

A seventh commented, "Inspired by colonialism, driven by greed."

A user said, "It's not an inspired one!!! It's a copy-paste one."

Calling out the collection, another user wrote, "Colonial BS. Still have the audacity to insist it's inspired."

Prada Kolhapuri Chappal Controversy

Kolhapuri chappals, hand-stitched in India, first made it to the Milan runway during Prada's Spring/Summer 2026 collection show in June 2025. What was missing? Credit to the artisans of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra and neighbouring areas of Karnataka.

This did not sit well with Indian craftsmen, and the oversight by the Italian luxury brand led to a full-blown controversy. The 12th-century-old heirloom craft was not only uncredited, but the brand also introduced the sandals at Rs 1.2 lakh a pair.

The row further escalated when a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed against the brand in the Bombay High Court in July 2025. In December 2025, Prada announced that it would make a limited-edition collection of the sandals in India, inspired by the original craft, selling each pair for USD 930 (approximately Rs 84,043), according to Reuters.

"We'll mix the original manufacturer's standard capabilities with our manufacturing techniques", Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada senior executive, told the publication. He is also the eldest son of Prada founders Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli.

"We want to be a multiplier of awareness for these chappals," he told the publication.

The brand finally unveiled the limited collection on April 27, 2026.

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