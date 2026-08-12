"Pause And Think": Aditi Malikk Refutes Pregnancy Rumours, Calls Out Body-Shaming Remarks

Aditi Malikk has addressed the speculation around her pregnancy after facing comments about her changing body and weight. The actress, who has been vocal about embracing her journey as a mother, responded to the rumours while also calling out the scrutiny women often face over their bodies.

Taking to her social media account, Aditi shared a video addressing the comments about her weight. “You put on weight, you have a lot of weight on your stomach, oh, your face looks bloated. I feel everyone should be a little more considerate when they comment, whether it's in person or on social media," the actress said.

Aditi also addressed a post she had shared a few days ago, which led to pregnancy speculation after fans noticed the way she was sitting. “2-3 days ago, I posted a post where people thought I was pregnant. Because the way I was sitting, I could see my paunch on my stomach,” she said.

Aditi shared that she is comfortable in her own skin and does not let such remarks influence the way she feels about or views her body. “I honestly am not very conscious about all this because I love my body, I respect my body, it's a mother's body. I personally believe that being healthy is more important," she added.

The actress said that she does not believe in taking shortcuts when it comes to her health. She acknowledged that maintaining one's well-being can be difficult while juggling everyday responsibilities and navigating food habits.

"Comments matter a lot. Whatever we comment about, we don't know when that thing hurts someone. “I think we all should understand that. Good day," she concluded.

In the caption, she wrote, "Not everything you see on social media needs a comment, a question or an assumption. There's always more to someone's life than what makes it to the feed. So, before we hit “send”, maybe pause and think, would I say this if they were standing right in front of me? A little more thought before we comment, a little less assumption and a little more kindness wouldn't hurt."

Aditi Malikk got married to her Banoo Main Teri Dulhann co-star, Mohit Malik, in 2010. In 2021, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Ekbir Malik.

Also Read | "It Stopped My Breath": MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria On 'Traumatic' Hair Loss During Chemotherapy