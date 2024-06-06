Palak Tiwari's Sky Painting Beats Midweek Blues Through An Art Party In The Most Creative Way

Palak Tiwari's Midweek Art Party Is A Creative Way To Restart The Week

Palak Tiwari might be just one film old with Salman Khan starrer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but the daughter of Shweta Tiwari is already a popular trendsetter among her social media followers. She often engages with her Insta fam with glimpses from her personal life. It wasn't a glamorous red carpet event or a walkthrough of her midweek shoots this time but instead an art activity with friends. Art is one of the most popular ways of calming the mind and when clubbed with psychotherapeutic techniques, also has the potential to create distinct relationships. As for Palak Tiwari, it was the simplest yet most creative method she could find to pause and reflect on a fast week with a slow day activity. She turned to a coaster canvas to paint clear skies, waves and clouds. Palak, a strong self-critic reviewed her work of art as “Ugly, ugly but cute” with three emojis. Going by her serene interpretation of the sky and waves, it could mean that she is either good at art, is in need of a beach vacation, or both.

Before that, Palak Tiwari offered a sneak peek into the art arrangement. Displayed on a table were blank oval and square-shaped coasters. An array of acrylic paint bottles, palettes, different-sized brushes, and other art accessories were featured on the table too. In case, hunger struck while she was putting her creativity on canvas, Palak also ordered pizzas to combine this art party with a pizza one too.

Shweta Tiwari may be the inspiration behind her daughter Palak Tiwari's self-care and fitness drive. Earlier, the mother-daughter duo dished out wellness goals by sweating it out together at the gym. The clip of their “endurance circuit” training was dropped on Instagram by their coach Sahil Rasheed. “Like Mother, Like Daughter. Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari challenging and motivating each other,” he wrote. In the clip, Palak and her mother executed a set of rope workouts. The physical drill boosts bone density, reduces fat, improves coordination, and enhances muscle growth.

We are actively taking notes from Palak Tiwari's wellness diaries.

