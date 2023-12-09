Nora Fatehi's Ornate Gowns Took A Break For Her To Shine In A Bejewelled Catsuit

Nora Fatehi in anything she wears doused in sparkles can do no wrong

Not much needs to be said for Nora Fatehi's dancing skills. The same can be said for her style too. It comes as no surprise to see her on the cover story for Lifestyle Asia magazine which perfectly highlights her many talents. It wouldn't be a Nora Fatehi cover though without her quintessential dose of high-octane glamour. Among the many glamorous sides to the cover shoot was her fabulously bejewelled catsuit by Kuwait-based designer Yousef Al Jasmi. The sheer panel on the neckline reveals and conceals just enough to make this Nora-approved. In case her confidence and persona don't come across as fierce enough, we bet a leopard-printed jacket paired with it should do the trick. Snippets from behind the scenes also include a leopard-printed handbag to further convince you of her feisty side. The makeup and hairstyle are the signature of this dancer-turned-actor. No matter how bold a route she may take with her fashion sensibilities, she turns to soft, minimal glam to strike the right balance.

When it comes to experiments with fashion, we're yet to find someone who does it better than Nora Fatehi. To glance upon the star wrapped in a feathery pink Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble almost seemed like it was made just for her. Paired with sunglasses and Bulgari jewels to go, the good life comes running back to her in the most stylish way possible.

In case there's still an ounce of doubt in your mind about how fiercely fashionable Nora Fatehi can get, an animal-printed maxi dress with a slit may just be the right fit to convince you otherwise. When Roberto Cavalli's signature design language with robust animal prints, motifs and golden elements reached Nora Fatehi's closet, it was only a matter of time till she leapt on the wild and stylish side.

Nora Fatehi's incredible style ranges from minimal to maximal but is always fabulous.

