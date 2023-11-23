We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Nora Fatehi As A Glamorous Cover Girl In A High Slit Black Embellished Gown

When Nora Fatehi makes an appearance, it comes with all the glitz and glamour possible. From her stunning dance moves to her style game, it is always top notch. After making striking style moves on red carpet, Nora is back at it with her latest magazine shoot. She made for a chic cover girl for Lifestyle Asia with her incredible style. Her penchant to make any trend worthy is always served with a side of best glamour. For her chic cover girl style, Nora turned to a stunning black and silver combination to make a statement. In a beautiful fitted black gown, Nora looked dramatically ready to enter the party season. Adorned with silver embellished details, the gown was a masterpiece in itself. The sheer panelling on the front added a risque element to the look and the glitzy details along the borders was glam at its best. Her top bun and matching soft glam makeup perfectly completed her style.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi In A Glorious Saree Is The Only Green Flag We Need To Start Dressing Festively

Trust Nora Fatehi to leave no stone unturned when it comes to her sartorial choices. In another look for the shoot, she looked absolutely chic in an all-black style. She layered the black silhouette with a coat and paired it with a red handbag. Nora's undeniable fashion energy stole the show.

For Nora Fatehi, glitter is a solid game changer and she once again embraced them. In a glitzy catsuit, Nora channelled boss lady vibes. Doused in rhinestones, her chic number was layered with a cheetah print jacket and a quirky matching back.

Give Nora a silhouette and she will make a fashion aesthetic out of it. For another look, she truly broke the mercury meter in a stunning white and black flowy number. With a risque waist-high slit and a plunging neckline, Nora amped up the oomph in the hottest possible way.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi Adds A Sporty Touch To Her Chic Co-Ord Set With A Bralette

Nora Fatehi loves fashion drama and this is proof