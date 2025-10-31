NDTV Good Times To Celebrate The Timeless Music Of AR Rahman At 'Harmony By The Ganga' In Varanasi

On the banks of the Ganga, where the currents of history have flowed for millennia, a new chapter will be written on November 29.

At Namo Ghat, in India's oldest living city, Varanasi, NDTV Good Times will host 'Harmony by the Ganga' - an evening where AR Rahman's music will echo the spirit of timeless tradition.

Rahman will perform in Varanasi for the very first time - a city where music is woven into the fabric of everyday life, from the rhythm of ragas to the resonance of the aarti. On the banks of the Ganga, his songs will merge with the spirit of the river, creating an evening both profound and unforgettable. It will be an experience shaped by the genius of one of India's most celebrated maestros.

Rahman will perform in Varanasi for the very first time. Photo: NDTV Good Times

'Harmony by the Ganga', curated by NDTV Good Times, will be an experience of a lifetime. Rahman will be joined by Jhalaa, a band personally chosen by him, as classical traditions intertwine with contemporary sounds, filling the ghats with music that uplifts, inspires, and endures.

Preparations at Namo Ghat are underway with meticulous attention - from the construction of the stage to the orchestration of world-class sound and light. Every element is being designed to ensure the evening unfolds as a seamless experience - immersive, memorable, and worthy of its iconic setting.

NDTV Good Times, recently, brought Sonu Nigam to Dal Lake in Srinagar - marking a historic return of large-scale cultural celebration to the Valley. With Harmony by the Ganga, it continues its journey of creating landmark experiences - moments where music, heritage, and people come together to celebrate the spirit of a new India.

Tickets available on district: Click Here.

