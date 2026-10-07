Naomi Campbell Serves Couture Glamour In Rahul Mishra's Hand-Embroidered Gown In Milan

Rahul Mishra designs are known for intricate craftsmanship and hand embroidery that celebrates Indian artistry on the global fashion stage. Several international stars have worn his creations, most recently British supermodel Naomi Campbell. The diva stepped behind the decks as a DJ in disco-dancing-worthy couture at a club in Milan.

For the late-night event, the 56-year-old supermodel turned to Rahul Mishra's Fall 2026 Devi collection. She wore a plunging cut-out gown crafted with intricate hand embroidery and dazzling embellishments. The couture creation featured a deep U-shaped neckline and strategic cut-outs, while elaborate gold beadwork added richness to the bust. The golden-brown draping and a blouse-inspired bodice appeared to reinterpret the elegance of a saree through a contemporary couture lens.

Naomi took the look even further with oversized shield-style sunglasses and stacks of diamond-encrusted bracelets adorning both wrists. A delicate gold body chain, an ornate neck chain and a statement diamond ring added more sparkle to the ensemble.

The gown's warm tones beautifully complemented her silky honey-blonde hair. Her makeup featured glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter and defined brows.

More About Rahul Mishra's Devi Collection

Naomi Campbell wore a Rahul Mishra creation called the ‘Cadence' gown. The look is part of the designer's Fall 2026 Devi collection, which was unveiled during Paris Haute Couture Week. Drawing heavily from India's rich architectural and sculptural heritage, the collection takes cues from sites such as the Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra and the Hoysaleswara Temple in Karnataka.

Mishra took inspiration from the intricate forms of apsaras, devis and celestial beings depicted in ancient Indian art. He translated those sculptural references into couture using techniques including zardozi, dabka, crystals and painstaking hand embroidery. The result gives fabrics the appearance of carved stone and chisel work while preserving their fluidity and movement.

Campbell's appearance adds to the growing list of high-profile names embracing the collection. Earlier, Isha Ambani, Cardi B and Banita Sandhu were spotted in pieces from the same collection.

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