'Mom Texted From Beyond': <i>FRIENDS</i> Star Lisa Kudrow Claims Her Mother Texted Her After Death

Across cultures and religions, beliefs about the afterlife often include the idea that those who have passed away can still communicate with the living. Hindus believe in rebirth, many African traditions speak of ancestors who continue to guide the living, and several other cultures view the boundary between life and death as permeable.

To cynics, such reported experiences may sound strange or impossible. While science has yet to explain many of these claims, countless people continue to find meaning in moments they interpret as signs from loved ones who are no longer alive.

During a recent appearance on actor and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik's podcast, FRIENDS star Lisa Kudrow shared an experience that she believes may have been a message from her late mother.

What Lisa Kudrow Said

Lisa Kudrow shared that she lost her mother during COVID. "She took the first opportunity and went," she said with a hesitant laugh. She added that when her mother passed away, her brother was awake when he got the call around 2:30 am or 3 am. Her father was awake, her husband was awake, and an alarm went off at her sister's home, so she and her husband were awake as well.

"I woke up because my brother called me," she added, expressing disappointment. After her mother's passing, as everyone exchanged stories, she felt left out. Everyone believed they had been awake because her mother's energy had somehow reached them, except for her.

"I said it wasn't weird. She flew around and woke everyone up when she passed," Lisa recalled telling her loved ones, before adding, "Except she didn't wake me up."

"Am I annoying? I am left out of things a lot," she remembered wondering.

Recalling the day or two after the funeral, when everyone was supposed to meet at her home, she said she was putting together a slideshow in her mother's memory.

At the time, she was not speaking to anyone and was simply responding to texts. In one of the text windows, she saw 'MOM' written in the message box, even though she had not typed it.

"There was no cursor or anything, and I was thinking, 'I didn't write that. Delete. Delete. Delete,'" she shared on the podcast.

It happened again. And then a third time.

A few days later, she was still upset that, in her view, her mother had woken everyone up except her. She complained to her husband that her phone was acting strangely. When she recounted the incident to her husband and friends, they told her, "Lisa, your mom texted you from beyond."

During the lockdown, another incident occurred. While texting a friend, she noticed "XOXOXO" appear in the message box even though she had not typed it. Her mother had never signed messages that way. However, a day later, her father shared an old letter from her mother, and nearly half the page was filled with 'XOXOXOXO'.

She also recalled a similar incident on her 60th birthday, when she found a string of jumbled letters in a text box. She admitted the letters could have been rearranged to mean almost anything. However, after arranging them, she felt they resembled a birthday message.

Lisa noted that she calls her son Julian "JU" and interpreted it as another possible message from her mother. This time, she took a screenshot.

She acknowledged that the incident could be interpreted in many different ways.

"While we don't know what it is, we know it's something. Telepathy or not, they are communicating in another realm, dimension, or something on the hill. Why would you want to shut it down?" she said.

Lisa Kudrow's Claims Remind FRIENDS Fans Of Phoebe

FRIENDS fans may vividly remember The One With The Cat. In the episode, Phoebe takes in a cat she finds near her guitar case and becomes convinced that it is her mother reincarnated.

She tells her five friends that she believes her mother, Lily, has come back to her in the form of the cat.

Later, when everyone learns that the cat actually belongs to a little girl who has been searching for her pet, they struggle to tell Phoebe the truth. Eventually, Ross delivers the news in the most heartbreaking way.

Phoebe responds by asking, "Ross, how many parents have you lost?" before adding, "Then you don't know what it feels like when one of them comes back, do you?"

She continues, "I believe this is my mother. Even if I am wrong, who cares? Just be a friend. Okay? Just be supportive."

It was a moment that made viewers sympathise with Phoebe. While the episode often played her beliefs for laughs, her longing for a lost parent struck an emotional chord.

To many people, Lisa Kudrow's story may sound unusual, just as Phoebe's belief did in the sitcom. But, as Phoebe herself said, "Who cares?"

And perhaps that is why Kudrow's story resonated with so many fans. Maybe Lisa Kudrow is like Phoebe, following her heart and staying true to what she believes.

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