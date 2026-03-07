Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Breaks Down The High Rise Skin Trend, Shares How To Ace It

Worldwide, the beauty industry is expected to generate $703.31 billion in 2026, according to a report by Statista. Every minute of every day, an influencer is either raving about a product or sharing the right technique to achieve a flawless finish.

But this is where it gets interesting. The beauty space is evolving continuously, and if you don't keep up, you might as well be dumping hard‑earned money into a bottomless pit. For example, gone are the days of a cakey foundation base - everyone is now using skin tint, especially the ones that claim to offer SPF protection.

The latest trend? It's the High Rise Skin. If you have been following MUAs and influencers, you already know that 2026 is all about minimal makeup looks - just a few products, and you're good to go. It's mostly about a smooth, velvety base and a natural finish.

The best way to define High Rise Skin is to minimise makeup and strengthen the skincare base. In an exclusive with Marie Claire, Daniel Martin said, "It's about smoothness, evenness, and dimension that come from properly prepped skin, not necessarily from layering on products for extra shine."

The ace makeup artist not only coined the High Rise Skin trend but is also sought after by celebrities such as Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Alba, Bella Hadid, and Michelle Yeoh.

Speaking about High Rise Skin, he added, "The end result can look radiant, but it's a refined, controlled glow rather than a high‑shine effect."

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Breaks Down The High Rise Skin Trend

To achieve High Rise Skin is no rocket science, but you do have to follow a few steps before applying makeup. "It's not about stacking endless products, but about layering with purpose," he added.

You should start with a gentle face wash that cleanses the skin without disrupting its pH. Choose something that does not strip the skin of its natural oils. You should also add cleansing oil to the routine because it leaves the skin hydrated and supple.

To achieve a flawless finish and smooth texture, with no flaking or pilling, Daniel Martin suggested using a toner or a gentle exfoliator. It is the secret to refining the texture to achieve a velvety‑smooth finish.

Next comes the moisturiser. "You want something that truly supports the skin so it stays plump and even throughout the day," the makeup artist said.

"If those three things are done properly, everything else becomes easier, and you don't need heavy coverage because the surface is already doing the work," he concluded.

Also Read | Sara Tendulkar Reveals Secret To Her Glowing Skin: 'Drinking Water, Sunscreen, Clean Diet'