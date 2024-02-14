Many Sides Of 'Vampire' Taapsee Pannu Doing Aerial Yoga And All Of Them Fitter Than The Other

Aerial yoga helps improve the body's strength and flexibility.

We have a confession to make. Every time we are on the lookout for fitness inspiration, our search ends on Taapsee Pannu's social media timeline. The actress swears by her fitness regime and its effectiveness is for all to see. On Wednesday, Taapsee proved us right yet again by sharing glimpses of her workout regime. Driving away our midweek blues, the Dunki star shared a series of pictures of herself practising aerial yoga. The first slide shows the actress hanging upside down while balancing on her shoulders. Dressed in a black T-shirt and fuchsia pink tights Taapsee can be seen hanging on a silk hammock that is suspended from the ceiling. Aerial yoga is one of the brilliant techniques to enhance the flexibility of your body. In addition, if you are also looking to decompress your spine then aerial yoga is your one-stop solution. Sharing the picture, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Vampiring…”

In the next slide, we spotted Taapsee Pannu hanging using the same hammock upside down, holding her body in a 90-degree formation. Aerial yoga helps in stress reduction and improving the core balance.

Next, Taapsee Pannu was seen balancing on her knees, which were held by the silk hammock with her hands around it. It seemed more of a relaxing post that would help her rest. The text with the picture read, “Khel khatam paisa hajam.”

In one of the slides, Taapsee Pannu is seen balancing on her stomach, which is again excellent for strengthening your core and abs. While sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote, “Vampire became broomstick.”

Taapsee Pannu relies on Aerial yoga as the secret to her fitness routine. Last month, the actress Taapsee shared a glimpse of herself acing different aerial yoga asanas. Along with the series of Instagram Stories, she wrote: "therapeutic."

Taapsee Pannu loves to share updates from her fitness diaries and we are not complaining at all.

