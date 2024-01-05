Like Taapsee Pannu, 5 Must-Dos On Your Visit To Kerala, God's Own Country

5 Must-Do Things While Visiting The God's Own Country, Like Taapsee Pannu

Kerala is often called God's Own Country and is a scenic destination known for its lush landscapes, vibrant culture, serene backwaters, and lip-smacking local delicacies. It is a popular tourist destination, especially during the winter months in India that is from November to mid-March. Many Bollywood celebrities also visit Kerala for its natural beauty. Recently Taapsee Pannu shared a few key moments from her visit to this South Indian paradise. To ensure a memorable holiday in Kerala, add these to your travel itinerary.

Must-Do Experiences In Kerala

1. Explore The Serene Backwaters

Embrace the unique charm of Kerala by taking a houseboat cruise through its famous backwaters. The tranquil waters surrounded by lush greenery and picturesque landscapes will ensure you have a soothing experience. Alleppey and Kumarakom are popular starting points for these houseboat journeys, offering an intimate view of local life.

2. Devour The Authentic Cuisine

Kerala is a culinary haven, renowned for its diverse and flavorful dishes. Don't miss the opportunity to go on a gastronomical ride with the traditional Kerala cuisine, featuring delicacies like appam with stew, fish curry, and banana leaf meals. Visit local eateries and street food stalls to truly immerse yourself in the region's rich culture.

3. Witness Kathakali Performances

Immerse yourself in Kerala's vibrant cultural scene by attending a Kathakali performance. This traditional dance-drama combines intricate dance movements, elaborate costumes, and expressive facial makeup. These performances often depict mythological stories and are a captivating way to experience the cultural heritage of the state.

4. Visit Tea Plantations in Munnar

Munnar is a famous hill station and has expansive tea plantations. You can take a stroll through the lush green fields, breathe in the fresh mountain air, and learn about the tea-making process during guided tours.

5. Experience Ayurvedic Wellness

Kerala is a hub for Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine. You can rejuvenate your mind and body with an Ayurvedic massage or wellness treatment. Numerous resorts and spas offer authentic Ayurvedic experiences, providing a holistic approach to health and relaxation and one must absolutely have a Kerala massage at least once.

A trip to Kerala promises a blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and unforgettable experiences. Apart from the above-mentioned must-do activities, one can even indulge in a few unique experiences such as snake boat racing, kayaking and staying in tree houses. Vallam kali or snake boat racing is a traditional boat race in Kerala. It is a form of canoe racing that uses paddled canoes. Some resorts and hotels have tree-houses for the guests to have a unique stay.

Let us know when you are planning your next trip down south and how closely it mapped Taapsee Pannu's journey?

