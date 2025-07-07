Anand Mahindra Is Bowled Over By This Kerala Village: How To Go And Where To Stay

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra put the spotlight on the scenic Kadamakkudy islands in Kochi. In a recent social media post, the industrialist shared his travel plans to visit Kadamakkudy - believed to be one of the most beautiful villages in India. The post soon went viral among travel enthusiasts who described the place as "Kerala's raw beauty".

He revealed that he plans to visit Kadamakkudy in December. He shared on X, "Kadamakudy in Kerala. Often listed amongst the most beautiful villages on earth… On my bucket list for this December, since I'm scheduled to be on a business trip to Kochi, which is just a half hour away".

About Kadamakkudy

Kadamakkudy is nestled in the backwaters of Ernakulam district in Kerala. It is a cluster of 14 islands located 15 km from the bustling city of Kochi. Kadamakkudy is believed to be one of Kerala's best-kept secrets - a picturesque heaven for greenery, paddy fields, calm backwaters, and traditional village life. It is often described as a paradise for bird watchers where they may spot herons, egrets, kingfishers, and even migratory birds like painted storks.

One of the most captivating things about the village is the chance to experience the rhythms of rural life. Not only would you enjoy the nature in its best form here, but you will also be experiencing history and culture. The must-visit destinations include St. George's Forane Chruch, Vallarpadam Basilica, Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary, and more.

How To Reach Kadamakkudy

You can get to this nature escapade via Cochin. The nearest airport to Kadamakkudy is the Cochin International Airport, which is approximately 30 kilometers away from the village. You can take a taxi or a local bus to Kadamakkudy. While there is no direct train or public ferry yet that takes you to the village, a short road through narrow village roads and bridges will give you the best experience. The best time to visit the place is post the monsoon season - in between October and March.

Where To Stay When You Are In Kadamakkudy

Unlike commercial tourist destinations, Kadamakkudy offers an authentic slice of Kerala life with more homestays and eco-friendly stays emerging slowly. If you plan to visit the beautiful village, here are some of the places you can stay:

1. Nihara Resort & Spa

Where: Kadamakkudy

Nestled in the serene Kadamakkudy Islands, Kochi that will help you experience the tranquility of nature around you. It is a 2-minute walk from Pizhala-Kothad Ferry terminal, 12 km from both Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary and Marine Drive, Kochi.

Tariff* starts from Rs 6,000

2. Chittoor Kottaram - CGH Earth

Where: Kochi, Ernakulam

Former residence of the erstwhile ruling family of Cochin, Chittoor Kottaram was restored in 2005 and is considered one of the exclusive boutique hotels in Cochin. It is approximately 9.5 km away from the village.

Tariff* starts from Rs 35,000

3. Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty

Where: Mulavukad, Kochi

Spread across 26 acres of plush green land of serene Bolgatty Island, this place offers lake and city views that feature more than 260 luxurious rooms, including 38 suites and 4 villas with plunge pools and private access. It is approximately 10 km away from the village and you can reach there via bus or a cab.

Tariff* starts from Rs 17110

4. Kochi Marriott Hotel

Where: Edappally, Kochi

Adjacent to Lulu Mall, Kochi Marriott Hotel is located in the bustling heart of Kochi and provides a picturesque view of the backwaters. It is approximately 18 km away from Kadamakkudy village. You can go there via cab while enjoying a short road trip in nature's lap.

Tariff* starts from Rs 11,210

(*Prices are subject to change)