Taapsee Pannu Claims "The Spotlight Again" In This Yellow Co-Ord Set

Taapsee Pannu's style diaries serve as inspiration for many budding enthusiasts. Whether embracing Western chic or wearing a heavy-duty ethnic ensemble, she nails the look. While fans are captivated by her film Dunki, Taapsee recently unveiled another fashion masterpiece on Instagram. In the picture, she slipped into a vibrant yellow co-ord set. The actress rocked a bralette-style top with criss-cross detailing and a stylish tie-knot at the centre of the bust. The sleek straps and cropped length of the top added a touch of sassiness to her ensemble. Paired with a pre-draped skirt featuring a high-rise design and a daring slit, Taapsee's outfit exuded elegance. A flowy shrug cascading down from Taapsee's elbows added a whimsical touch to her OOTD. The star's untamed natural curls further enhance the allure of her look. Minimal makeup flawlessly completed this stunning appearance. She captioned her post, "Let's claim the spotlight…. Again…." and we can see how this outfit gave her that edge in her quest.

Taapsee Pannu has a remarkable ability to elevate any simple outfit into a fashion statement. Previously, she transformed a black bodysuit into a chic ensemble. The long-sleeved bodysuit featured a zipper detail, and Taapsee, daringly leaving it half-zipped, created a plunging neck illusion. Opting for a risqué style, Taapsee skipped any kind of bottoms and allowed the bodysuit to take centre stage. She paired the outfit with thigh-high black boots that added pizzazz to her look. Taapsee chose golden hoops from the jewellery store. Her makeup was on point with soft pink lips, ample highlighter, and fluttery lashes.

Before that, Taapsee Pannu wowed us with an all-black ensemble. The actress wore a strapless bralette adorned with ruched detailing. Pairing it with a matching floor-length skirt, Taapsee effortlessly exuded style. Her signature curls were left open, cascading down in all their glory. The minimal yet impactful makeup included nude lips, sharp brows, and blushed cheeks.

Taapsee effortlessly continues to set trends in the fashion world with her chic outfit choices.

