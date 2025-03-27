Malaika Arora's White And Gold Surily Goel <i>Lehenga</i> Looks Straight Out Of A Painting

Malaika Arora looked like a dream as she posed for the cameras dressed in a white and gold lehenga. The 51-year-old actress and dancer made heads turn with this latest drop on social media by celebrity stylist, Aastha Sharma who styled her look.

Malaika Arora 's white and gold lehenga clad look was sight for sore eyes as she dressed up to her ethnic nines wearing a full churidar sleeves ivory blouse with gold thread laden floral embroidery and a plunging V-neckline. This was paired with a white chiffon lehenga with gold motifs scattered over its length and a gold statement border adorned around its hemline. Malaika completed the look with a white chiffon blouse that boasted of a gold gota-patti border to add sparkle to her look.

Malaika accessorized her look with an ethnic gold choker necklace, statement round earrings and a kada with white pearl bead details to add a further ethnic touch to her look.

Malaika's tresses were styled into a wavy centre-parted braid adorned with a gold gota-patti hair accessory to let her makeup take centre stage. Glam wise she donned a beaming base, arched brows, a wash of bronze eyeshadow on her eyelids, black eyeliner and mascara filled eyes, blush, bronze and highlighter laden cheeks and a mauve lip colour to tie the look together.

Malaika Arora's ethnic chic avatar was filled with accents of white and gold.

