Bookmark These 4 Yoga Asana For Body Strength And Flexibilty Like Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a big-time fitness enthusiast, and her social media is proof. The star, who is quite active on social media, often shares pictures and videos of her showcasing her yoga skills. Recently, the star shared a video of doing various yoga poses that are ideal for building strength and flexibility.

In the video, we can see Malaika performing yoga asanas like the downward-facing dog, boat pose, meditation and others. Like Malaika, if you too wish to build strength and flexibility, here are some more yoga asanas you should practice. Take a look.

Bridge Pose

The bridge pose is another beneficial pose that helps build strength, flexibility, and inner peace. This pose strengthens your back and alleviates anxiety. To perform this pose, all you need to do is lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips. This yoga asana not only strengthens the spine but also promotes stress and emotional balance.

Cat-Cow Pose

Another pose one can practice daily for flexibility and strength is the cat and cow pose. This pose releases tension in the spine. The rhythmic flow of these poses promotes a mind-body connection, fostering a sense of calm.

Warrior Pose

The warrior pose is another beneficial pose that helps build strength and resilience. These grounding asanas, like Warrior I and II, help channel energy positively, reduce stress, and build muscle strength.

Legs Up The Wall

Take inspiration from Malaika and perform another beneficial pose that helps soothe your nervous system with Legs up the wall. All you need to do is lie on your back and place your legs against a wall. This restorative pose enhances blood circulation and calms the mind, reducing stress and anxiety symptoms.

