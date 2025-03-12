Malaika Arora Spread Monochrome Magic In Gym Leggings, A Tube Top And An Oversized Shirt

Malaika Arora made heads turn as she stepped out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The Munni Badnaam actress was a sight for sore eyes in this latest appearance where she picked a super casual avatar.

Also Read: Here Are All The Benefits To Know Before You Practice Earth Salutation Like Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked like a million bucks as she attended a movie screening in the Bay. But what caught our eyes was her outfit of the day which was easy breezy yet fabulous as ever. Malaika was seen posing for the paparazzi wearing a pair of high waist gym tights and a matching strapless bandeau top that she layered with an oversized white satin shirt than she wore in an open front fashion.

The 51-year-old star accessorised her look with a black satchel style leather bag that she carried as an arm candy and a pair of maximal chunky gold earrings to add the sparkle to her look.

Malaika styled her tresses into a casually styled messy low bun with centre parted fringes framing her face on both sides. Makeup wise, she sported a beaming complexion, arched brows, mascara filled wispy lashes, a wash of radiant pink blush laden on her cheeks, and a rose hued lip oil to add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Malaika Arora was pretty chic and proper in her monochrome everyday closet.

Also Read: Take Fitness Lessons From Malaika Arora As She Shares Her "Weekend Yoga" Regime