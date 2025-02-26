Malaika Arora Channels Boss Lady Vibes In A Monochrome Power Suit

Malaika Arora made heads turn yet again with another edition of her super glam and gorgeous closet diaries. The Munni Badnaam star was the talk of the town wearing a monochrome power suit that saw her channeling her inner boss lady.

Malaika Arora's latest boss lady avatar saw her draped in a custom-made piece from the shelves of the brand, Riot By Juhi Bengani that had a beautiful fusion of black and white in its silhouette. The 51-year-old actress and dancer looked like a million bucks in the cold shoulder single breasted blazer style jacket with statement collars and cuffs, as well as a statement gold button closure. She teamed it with a pair of structured straight trousers that complemented her look effortlessly.

Celebrity stylist, Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with a pair of finger only black patent leather gloves from TREASURES BY TIARA, chunky gold stud earrings by STUDIO VIANGE, and Christian Louboutin black slingback heels that added the perfect character to the look.

Malaika Arora styled her tresses into slicked back centre-parted gel laden open look with the ends styled into waves. Her glam game was on point featuring a beaming and bronzed complexion, defined brows, a wash of shimmer eyeshadow on her lids, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a touch of pink blush and champagne highlighter on her cheeks, and peachy nude lip gloss to finish off the look just right.

Malaika Arora slayed boss lady style like there is no tomorrow.

