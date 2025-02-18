Malaika Arora's Chic Bejewelled Mini Dress Is The Party Season Starter

Malaika Arora takes her dash of glam wherever she goes.

The actress is no stranger to pulling off glitzy numbers and her latest look is just another fabulous addition to her fashionable lookbook.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Stuns In A Red Bordeaux Leather Dress Worth Rs 48,000

Malaika Arora loves to dress up in shiny silhouettes and trust her ability to pull it off with utmost panache. Her latest look was no different as she made heads turn in a stunning bejewelled number. She opted for a chic mini dress that came with a stunning embellished pattern. The semi-sheer details added an extra edge to her look and the beaded style perfectly matched the aesthetic. Her heels and minimal accessory approach was the best way to balance out her style. With a dewy glam and nude lips, Malaika completed her look like a pro.

Previously, the actress turned to a red Bordeaux leather dress from Antithesis to keep the fashion meter rising. The dress came with a high neckline with drop shoulders, a cut-out back, and button detailing. She kept it chic as she accessorised her look with a pair of white feather earrings and rings.

Also Read: Keep Winter Stiffness At Bay With These 5 Yoga Asanas, Tried By Malaika Arora