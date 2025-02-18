Malaika Arora is a big-time yoga lover, and her yoga videos are highly inspirational. The fitness enthusiasts always share videos giving tips and tricks about some of the beneficial yoga exercises. Recently, Malaika shared another video in which she can be seen performing sun salutations. Sun salutations is a series of exercises that work beneficially for our overall health. If, like Malaika, you, too, wish to perform sun salutations, we have listed some of the benefits of sun salutations. Take a look!

1. Warms Up Your Body

Sun salutations are a great way to get your body warmed up at the beginning of a yoga session. The combination of stretching and motion is the major muscle of your body and relaxes your mind.

2. Improves Mobility

As per Healthline, the alternative movements in the sun salutations increase the mobility of most of the body's joints.

3. Raises Heart Rate

Fast Faizan salutations are one of the best opportunities to raise your heart rate, which is beneficial for your heart health.

4. Reduces Stress

As per Healthline, a recent study found that sun salutation had a much more significant impact on anxiety and stress levels than other yoga asanas.

5. Connect You To Your Breathe

Sun salutation of breath-based exercises, meaning that each movement within the series is traditionally performed in coordination with your breath.

