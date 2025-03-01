Malaika Arora Is Weekend Ready In A Blazer Set And Over The Knee Boots

Malaika Arora looks like a million bucks yet again by donning a boss lady like avatar. The 51-year-old actress and dancer knows how to make heads turn with her myriad sartorial avatars, so this time would be no different.

Malaika Arora is a force to reckon with when it comes to fashion for her bold and beautiful choices. This time the Munni Badnaam star was seen wearing a maroon and black striped blazer with cutout details on around the shoulders and a matching pair of high waist shorts from the shelves of the brand, ALULA. She layered it with a faux leather bralette with a gilded front zipper from Hunkemoller.

Accessories wise, Malaika paired her ensemble with over the knee ruched black suede black boots, and double layered pearls, diamonds and rubies encrusted necklaces with abstract and heart shaped pendants.

Malaika's tresses for the day were styled into a sleek high braid that worked in perfect symphony with her bronzed goddess like glam with smokey eyes. The Dabanng star sported a beaming base with arched brows, silver and bronzed hued smokey eye makeup, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, contoured cheekbones, and a milky nude lip gloss.

Malaika Arora's Saturday night ready look is complete with a blazer set, bralette and boots.