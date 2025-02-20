Malaika Arora Flaunts The "90s Retro" Glam In A White Floral Bodycon Dress

Malaika Arora is leaving no chance to entertain us with her back-to-back stylish looks. From sequin gowns to traditional sarees, Malaika is making sure to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense.

Recently, the star shared a video of her transitioning from a basic look to a retro style. In the video, Malaika can be seen donning a casual outfit and then changing into a stunning white and blue dress. Sharing the video, Malaika wrote, “Just some 90s retro.”. After the transition, Malaika opted for a white body-hugging dress that came with blue floral patterns all over it. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her curves perfectly. The floral detailing was adorned with sequin embellishments that added more glam to the look.

Malaika accessorised her look with matching white leather boots that complemented her look just fine. The star went for a glamorous makeup look with a flawless base, lots of highlighter, an ample amount of tint on the cheeks, soft smokey blue eyelids, mascara-coated eyes, neatly done brows, and pink nude lips. Her hairstylist, Madhav Trehan, added more drama to her look by leaving her hair tied in a top ponytail.

Be it traditional or Western, Malaika's style makes every outfit unique and stunning.

